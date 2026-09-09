Getty Images Sport
Lautaro Martinez reveals 'bitter' feelings after costly mistakes doom Inter to Champions League defeat against Real Madrid
Individual errors prove fatal at the Bernabeu
Inter's kickoff to their campaign on the European stage was marred by self-inflicted wounds as they succumbed to a narrow defeat in the Spanish capital. The Italian giants enjoyed long spells of dominance and controlled the rhythm of the game, but two significant defensive lapses gifted Real Madrid a two-goal cushion that proved insurmountable. A poorly placed pass from Curtis Jones allowed Kylian Mbappe to open the scoring, while goalkeeper Josep Martinez was caught in possession by Federico Valverde, leading to a second goal that left the visitors with a mountain to climb.
The Inter captain was quick to point out that playing at this level requires near-perfection. "We keep repeating that this is a competition where the details are decisive, and you pay the price when you make mistakes," Lautaro told Sky Sport Italia. "We had started well, controlled possession, kept the ball, but two errors so early for the two goals, it becomes difficult then. Real Madrid are a team of a high level, but Inter came here today and played with character, determination, we showed what level we can play at."
- Getty Images Sport
Missed chances and clinical opponents
The statistical breakdown of the match underscored Inter's territorial superiority, as the Nerazzurri finished the game with 61 per cent possession and nearly double the number of completed passes compared to their hosts. However, football is decided in the penalty areas, and while Madrid were clinical, Inter struggled to find a way past Thibaut Courtois. The Madrid goalkeeper made several crucial interventions to preserve the lead, further frustrating an Inter side that felt they deserved more from the encounter.
Lautaro noted the efficiency of the opposition's counter-attacking threat. "That’s the bitterness, that we allowed them only counter-attacks because they have two incredibly quick forwards, but we were unable to make the most of all the chances we created," continued Lautaro. "I still say we leave here with heads held high, as we played at a high level against a great opponent. Courtois is one of the best goalkeepers in the world, but we too need to improve in front of goal and could’ve done better."
Tactical adjustments and missed opportunities
The tactical battle between the two sides saw Inter try to exploit the wide areas after finding the middle of the pitch congested. Real Madrid's defensive shape forced the Nerazzurri to rethink their approach at the interval. According to the Inter skipper, the instructions at half-time helped the team find more openings, but it wasn't quite enough to turn the game around. The struggle to convert possession into goals remains a key area for improvement as the club looks toward their remaining fixtures in the revamped league phase of the competition.
"With Real Madrid playing four at the back, there wasn’t much space in the centre, so we should’ve pushed more down the wings. We made an adjustment on the movements at half-time, found a lot of spaces, including on the goal. We leave here with heads held high, knowing we played at the same level as a great Real Madrid team," Lautaro said.
- Getty Images Sport
Eyes on the ultimate prize
Despite the opening day setback, Inter remain committed to their goal of going deep in the tournament. The captain made it clear that the ambition of the club remains unchanged, regardless of the opponent. Martinez believes that wearing the Inter jersey carries a specific responsibility to target every trophy available, including the most prestigious club competition in the world.
"Real Madrid are going to challenge to win the Champions League, just like us, as it is our objective too. Every competition you begin with this jersey on your back, it has to be a target," Lautaro stated.
Add as preferred source on Google
ENJOYED THIS STORY?
Add GOAL.com as a preferred source on Google to see more of our reporting