Laura Woods provides positive health update and thanks 'wonderful' paramedics after worrying collapse during England coverage

There were worrying scenes on Tuesday night as Woods collapsed just minutes into ITV's broadcast of England's friendly against Ghana. Woods was introducing the game when she collapsed and ITV cut to a break. Woods was then replaced by Katie Shanahan, who explained to the audience that the host had been "taken ill" and then added a little more information at half-time. She said: "As you may all be aware, Laura Woods fell ill at the start of the programme. We want to reassure you that she's doing OK. We all send her our love."

The popular television presenter's fiancé Adam Collard subsequently posted an update on X that read: "Laura is all OK and with the right people. Thank you for all of your kind messages."

