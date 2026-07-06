Last dance? Cristiano Ronaldo snaps back at retirement questions but 41-year-old Portuguese GOAT does make World Cup admission

Ronaldo did not shy away from questions about the end of his international career. In a press conference marked by his frankness, the Portugal captain made it clear that the decision to hang up his boots belongs only to him, ignoring the external noise that calls for his removal from the starting lineup under Roberto Martínez.

Asked about how he deals with the possibility of being substituted or losing his place, Ronaldo was emphatic: "It's been like this since I joined the national team at 18. It's always been like this, it won't change. I'm always giving my all to help the national team achieve its goals. Whether I'm playing or not, I'll always have an important role in this national team. I'll finish when I want to, not when you want me to. It's a waste of time for you to always ask the same question. I don't want to draw attention to that because it's the least important thing. The most important thing is that we play well and have faith that we will advance."