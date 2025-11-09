Lamine Yamal targeted by 60% of all racist attacks online in Spain as staggering stat reveals awful extent of abuse aimed at Barcelona star

In a study obtained by Spanish publication El Pais, The Spanish Observatory on Racism and Xenophobia (Oberaxe) has shed light on the sheer scale of the abuse suffered by Barcelona wonderkid Yamal.

According to the report, Oberaxe were able to use Artificial Intelligence (AI) to detect 33,438 attacks online in Spain during the 2024-25 La Liga season, with 62 per cent originating from Facebook and 10 per cent from X (formerly Twitter).

The study claims Spain international Yamal received 60 per cent of the abuse, which is twice as much as Real’s Vinicius, who was reportedly targeted with 29 per cent of all attacks.