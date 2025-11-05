'I'm by his side' - Lamine Yamal receives total support amid injury struggles as Barcelona president vows to protect 'admirable genius'

Yamal has found himself under intense public and internal scrutiny in recent weeks. The 18-year-old’s performances have dipped slightly amid ongoing injury issues and mounting off-field distractions that have left Barcelona’s coaching staff concerned. Incidents have piled up: from Yamal flying to Milan after the defeat against Real Madrid instead of returning with his teammates, to filming commercials while still nursing a groin injury. Even minor breaches, like using golf carts reserved for staff or being the only player served meals at his table, have fuelled coach Hansi Flick’s perception of unequal treatment.

The teenager also sparked controversy ahead of El Clasico when he jokingly remarked on Twitch that “Real Madrid steal, they complain…”, a comment that drew anger from Madrid players and internal criticism from within Barca. His recent breakup with singer Nicki Nicole added to the off-field noise, reinforcing concerns that the winger’s focus has drifted from football.

Amid these issues, Laporta has publicly stepped in determined to shift the narrative and protect his young star from mounting pressure.