Lamine Yamal punishes Marc Guehi mistake to score the third-quickest goal against England at Wembley

Spain have made a dream start to their clash with England at Wembley. After just two minutes, Yamal capitalised on a severe defensive error by Marc Guehi, who dithered in possession 25 yards from goal. Yamal stole the ball, charged into the penalty area, and curled a brilliant shot past James Trafford that hit the inside of the post and went in.

According to OptaJoe: "2 - Lamine Yamal has scored the third quickest goal England have ever conceded at Wembley Stadium, behind only first minute goals for Scotland in 1957 and Hungary in 1953."



