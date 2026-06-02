Lamine Yamal takes No.19 shirt for World Cup as Spain announce official squad numbers

Spain have officially announced their squad numbers for the upcoming World Cup, with Yamal retaining the No.19 shirt he has made famous with Barcelona. The teenage star is set to wear the number at his first World Cup as La Roja target a second world title.

The biggest talking point from the announcement was the decision to hand Gavi the No.9 shirt. Traditionally associated with centre-forwards, the number has previously been worn by players such as Fernando Torres and Alvaro Morata. Its allocation to a midfielder quickly generated discussion among supporters.

Elsewhere, Dani Olmo has been given the No.10 shirt, while Nico Williams will wear No.17 and Mikel Oyarzabal No.21. In goal, David Raya takes the No.1 jersey, with Unai Simon assigned No.23.







