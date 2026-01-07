AFP
Lamine Yamal misses Barcelona training due to 'general feeling of unwellness' as team-mate LEAVES Saudi camp ahead of Spanish Super Cup semi-final clash with Athletic Club
Yamal absence causes tactical headache
The preparations for the Catalan giants took an unexpected turn on Tuesday evening as the squad took to the pitch at the King Abdullah Stadium in Jeddah without their most dangerous attacking outlet. Yamal was the notable absentee as the team went through their final drills before Wednesday’s crucial encounter with the Basque outfit.
According to reports from the camp, the youngster did not step onto the grass with his teammates due to a "general feeling of unwellness." The club has notably stopped short of issuing a formal medical report, a detail that has led close observers to believe that the issue is not a significant injury or a long-term problem. Instead, the decision to keep him away from the main group appears to be a calculated risk management strategy to ensure he has the best possible chance of recovering in time for kick-off.
While the rest of the squad acclimatised to the conditions in Saudi Arabia, the forward remained inside the facility to undergo "specific work" in the gymnasium. This tailored regime suggests that the physical staff are attempting to manage his load while he fights off the minor illness.
This is not the first time in recent weeks that the Spanish international has caused alarm by missing the final session before a match. A similar scenario unfolded just last weekend ahead of the La Liga fixture against Espanyol. Two days prior to the derby, he was absent from training, citing a similar sense of general discomfort. Despite the lack of preparation time on the grass, he was named in the starting line-up for the match and completed the fixture.
- Getty Images Sport
Ter Stegen forced to abandon Saudi camp
While the absence of Yamal remains a "wait and see" situation, the confirmed departure of Ter Stegen represents a more immediate and definitive blow to the squad. The German goalkeeper, who has been a stalwart for the side since his arrival in 2014, was forced to withdraw from the tournament entirely after sustaining an injury during a training session earlier on Tuesday.
The club confirmed that the 33-year-old has already left the team’s base in Jeddah and is en route back to Barcelona to undergo urgent medical tests to ascertain the extent of the damage. With Ter Stegen ruled out, manager Hansi Flick has been forced to call upon reinforcements from the youth setup. United States under-20 goalkeeper Diego Kochen has been summoned and will fly immediately to Saudi Arabia. He will serve as the third-choice option behind the established number one, Joan Garcia, and the experienced deputy, Wojciech Szczesny, for the remainder of the competition.
Looking for smarter football bets? Get expert previews, data-driven predictions & winning insights with GOAL Tips on Telegram. Join our growing community now!
Transfer plans thrown into doubt
The timing of this injury is particularly cruel for Ter Stegen, whose future at the club was already the subject of intense speculation. Having made over 400 appearances for the Blaugrana, the German has seen his status diminish rapidly over the last 18 months due to a combination of fitness struggles and the emergence of new talent.
He missed the majority of last season with a serious knee injury and was unavailable for the start of the current campaign following back surgery. In his absence, the club invested heavily in the position, signing Joan Garcia from Espanyol, sparking a furious reaction from the German and a summer-long feud between the goalkeeper and Barca. Flick has been unequivocal in his selection policy, repeatedly stating that Garcia is now his first choice. Consequently, Ter Stegen has been restricted to just a single appearance since returning to fitness in December - a Copa del Rey victory over Guadalajara.
Reports indicate that the club were open to facilitating a departure for the veteran in the current January window. Ter Stegen is desperate for regular first-team football to secure his place in the Germany squad for the upcoming World Cup this summer. However, this fresh setback threatens to derail any potential exit.
The severity of the injury is currently unknown nor is it clear if it is linked to the knee surgery he had last year. However, any length of time out would likely scupper a move away this month, as passing a medical at a new club would become impossible.
- Getty Images Sport
Araujo returns but will not feature
Amidst the disruption concerning Yamal and Ter Stegen, there was one positive note for Flick. Ronald Araujo participated in the training session with the group, appearing to cope well with the physical demands as he nears the end of his own long road to recovery.
The Uruguayan defender has been reintegrating gradually, but despite his presence on the grass, he will not feature in the semi-final. Flick confirmed to the media that Araujo is not yet ready for competitive minutes, with the club prioritising his long-term health over a rushed return for the Super Cup. For now, the focus remains on the starting XI, with the medical staff working overtime to ensure their teenage talisman can join them.
Advertisement