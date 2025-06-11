'Nobody plays like that' - Lamine Yamal labelled 'the best' by Roberto Martinez but Portugal boss names two unlikely candidates to win Ballon d'Or ahead of Spain and Barcelona sensation
Roberto Martinez hailed Lamine Yamal as 'the best at his poisition', but ranked two Portuguese players above the Barcelona star for the Ballon d'Or.
Article continues below
Article continues below
Article continues below
- Martinez heaped praise on Yamal
- Labelled the Barca sensation as the best
- But named two others for Ballon d'Or