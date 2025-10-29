Lamine Yamal injury recovery not being handled well by Barcelona as ex-Real Madrid star reveals 'worry' over teenage star

Speaking on Radio Marca, Canizares openly questioned Barcelona’s medical management and believes the club isn’t handling Yamal's recovery properly, which could put the Spaniard at greater risk.

"It’s not the best club for recovery. They have a lot of injuries, and some of them are relapses. This worries me more than giving Lamine a rest or two," the former Real Madrid shortstop said.

However, Yamal’s situation wasn’t the only example Canizares highlighted. The 55-year-old also pointed to the recurring injuries of Gavi, Ansu Fati, and Marc-Andre ter Stegen, adding that Barcelona's medical staff "isn’t getting their players’ recovery right".

Meanwhile, former Madrid forward Alberto Bueno warned that Yamal's situation may worsen if his playing time is not handled well, saying: "I don't see him at 100%. Barça needs his best version, but perhaps he should take a short break."