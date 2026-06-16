Lamine Yamal consoled by Ines Garcia after Spain's shock draw with Cape Verde as his new girlfriend watches World Cup clash from stands

Spain's World Cup campaign got off to a disappointing start as Luis de la Fuente's side were held to a 0-0 draw by Cape Verde at Mercedes-Benz Stadium in Atlanta. La Roja controlled large spells of the match but failed to find a way past a disciplined opposition defence.

Yamal began the game on the bench before being introduced for the final 20 minutes as Spain searched for a winner. The 18-year-old provided fresh energy in attack, but he was unable to help Spain break the deadlock. The result leaves Spain with work to do in Group H and increases the pressure ahead of their remaining fixtures.