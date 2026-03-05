Lamine Yamal the 'Heartbreaker'! Love is in the air for Barcelona wonderkid as adidas drop new signature boots

To celebrate the national holiday, adidas have dropped a fresh pair of signature F50s for Barcelona and Spain sensation Yamal - one of their most high-profile athletes in the modern era and, of course, a Catalan native.

The boots feature an intricate rose graphic blooming across a crisp white colourway, with the heel carrying a bespoke 'Football's Heartbreaker' logo - something the German sportswear giant describes as "a playful nod to Yamal’s electrifying style of play: breaking defenders' hearts and leaving a rose in his wake after every decisive moment on pitch".

This is already the third pair of signature boots the attacker has been blessed with by adidas, and he's still just 18 years old. That's when you know he's the real deal.