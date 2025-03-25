'Sh*t penalty!' - Lamine Yamal given brutal feedback from Barcelona and Spain team-mate Pedri after missing spot-kick in Nations League win over the Netherlands
Lamine Yamal received an honest penalty verdict from team-mate Pedri after missing his spot-kick in Spain's shootout win over the Netherlands.
- Spain beat Netherlands in Nations League
- Yamal missed his spot-kick in the shootout
- Pedri not impressed with team-mate's penalty