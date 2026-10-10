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Lamine Yamal is taking his talents off the pitch as the Barcelona wonderkid drops a debut fashion collection
A landmark collaboration in Barcelona
Yamal is rapidly becoming a global icon, and his latest move proves he is just as comfortable in the world of high fashion as he is terrorising La Liga defenders. As reported by Marca, the 19-year-old forward has unveiled 'American Eagle x Lamine Yamal,' a debut collection that signals the US brand's official entry into the Spanish market. The launch was celebrated across Barcelona with a series of events designed to merge the worlds of sport, music, and street culture.
To mark the occasion, the city was transformed into a playground for fashion enthusiasts. A pop-up space known as 'The Studio' was established in the Dreta de l’Eixample district, offering fans the chance to participate in denim customisation workshops led by local artists such as Urees and Otti Hats. This hands-on approach allowed the public to engage directly with the aesthetic vision that the Barcelona star is promoting.
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Urban art and surprise appearances
The takeover of the city was not limited to retail spaces, as the collaboration also left a permanent mark on the urban landscape. A massive 21-meter-tall mural, created by the renowned artist TV Boy, was unveiled to commemorate the partnership. The artwork serves as a towering tribute to Yamal’s meteoric rise and his growing status as a style icon for young people in Spain and beyond.
Things took an even more exciting turn at the 'American Eagle Beach Club' located at the Moll de la Marina. Hundreds of invited guests were treated to a surprise appearance by the player himself, who stepped away from his training schedule to participate in a rap battle. Acting as a guest judge, Yamal immersed himself in the hip-hop and street culture that heavily influences his wardrobe choices and the design language of his new collection.
Personal expression through style
For Yamal, this project is far more than a simple endorsement deal; it is a way to connect with his roots and his supporters in a different medium. "It is very special to see how my collection with American Eagle cobra vida aquí, in Barcelona, and how the people make the garments their own," he said.
The young star further elaborated on his passion for the industry, stating: "Fashion is something that I have always liked, and this collection reflects who I am and how I like to dress. Being able to share it with my city makes it even more special."
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Building a brand for the new generation
Marketing experts believe this partnership is a masterstroke in reaching Gen Z consumers. Craig Brommers, the Chief Marketing Officer at American Eagle, explained that the collaboration is built on the player's authentic connection to his peers. According to the brand, the goal is to unite denim, creativity, and youth culture to build a stronger presence in Europe through high-profile experiences linked to the footballer's world. As Yamal continues to break records on the pitch for club and country, his influence off it appears to be growing at a similarly record-breaking pace, cementing his status as one of the most marketable athletes in the world today.
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