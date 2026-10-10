Lamine Yamal is taking his talents off the pitch as the Barcelona wonderkid drops a debut fashion collection

Yamal is rapidly becoming a global icon, and his latest move proves he is just as comfortable in the world of high fashion as he is terrorising La Liga defenders. As reported by Marca, the 19-year-old forward has unveiled 'American Eagle x Lamine Yamal,' a debut collection that signals the US brand's official entry into the Spanish market. The launch was celebrated across Barcelona with a series of events designed to merge the worlds of sport, music, and street culture.

To mark the occasion, the city was transformed into a playground for fashion enthusiasts. A pop-up space known as 'The Studio' was established in the Dreta de l’Eixample district, offering fans the chance to participate in denim customisation workshops led by local artists such as Urees and Otti Hats. This hands-on approach allowed the public to engage directly with the aesthetic vision that the Barcelona star is promoting.