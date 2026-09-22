Barcelona star Lamine Yamal hits back at 'fake' rumours as teenager opens up on handling life in the spotlight

Yamal has enjoyed a blistering start to the current campaign, netting seven goals in just seven Liga appearances this season. With such elite performances comes intense global attention. The Spanish international is constantly in the headlines, forcing him to navigate a relentless wave of media scrutiny, daily rumours, and unnecessary controversies.

However, the Blaugrana prodigy is taking it all in his stride. Over time, Yamal admitted that he has developed a mature approach to the intense spotlight, learning to block out the external noise and focus entirely on his football.