Laila Harbert: Arsenal's Lionesses prospect who has been taking tips from USWNT stars Olivia Moultrie & Sam Coffey

Harbert has been well-known as a talented prospect to avid and attentive fans of Arsenal and England for some time, then, but in 2025 she completed a loan move that really grabbed the attention of many outside of those circles. Having spent the previous two seasons on loan in the second division of English football, the young midfielder made quite a different temporary switch back in August when she joined the Portland Thorns in the U.S.

Three-time NWSL champions and routinely one of the best teams in one of the most competitive leagues in the women's game, Portland's squad features fives names capped by the U.S. - including Coffey, Moultrie and Sophia Wilson - as well as several members of the U.S. youth national teams who look destined to join that quintet, plus international stars such as Jessie Fleming, the former Chelsea midfielder who has an Olympic gold medal on her resumé.

Arsenal saw the loan spell as a great opportunity for Harbert to really experience something new. The big crowds that the Thorns draw, the huge games that they play and the distance it placed between the teenager and her home comforts were all new elements that provide developmental opportunities for her, as did the different styles of play the NWSL has when compared to England.

"It was a decision that wasn't easy, but one that I felt would make me a better player," Harbert explained. "I want to make it to the top and I felt like that was the next step in doing so."

And as the Thorns made it to the NWSL play-off semi-finals, the 19-year-old also had the chance to rub shoulders with those big names and learn plenty from such a star-studded roster.

"Olivia Moultrie is someone that I've been quite close to," she said back in October. "Obviously she's a young player but with loads of senior experience already, for club and country. Just learning from her in terms of her confidence and the way she plays and no matter what age she is, she plays like she's a senior player already. She's one that I would say that I've been learning off - and obviously Sam Coffey, [who plays the] same position [as me] and [is] captain of the team. I think in terms of her leadership, she's been someone that I've really been learning off in terms of the way she just dictates the game and even off the pitch, she keeps the team close together and keeps the expectations and standards, which I really admire."