This page contains affiliate links. When you purchase through the links provided, we may earn a commission.

Getty LA Galaxy announce signing of Germany, Dortmund legend Marco Reus Marco Reus LA Galaxy Major League Soccer Transfers The MLS club have added the former Dortmund attacking midfielder on a free transfer. Article continues below Article continues below Article continues below Reus left Dortmund as a free agent in June.

Signed two-and-a-half year deal with MLS side.

A boost for the Western Conference leaders. Article continues below