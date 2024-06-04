'Miles away' - Kylian Mbappe told he's 'not in same bracket as Lionel Messi & Cristiano Ronaldo' as Harry Kane is backed to beat Real Madrid new boy to top Euro 2024 award

Harry Redknapp has claimed that Kylian Mbappe is "miles away" from reaching the same level as Lionel Messi and Cristiano Ronaldo ahead of Euro 2024.

Article continues below Article continues below Article continues below Mbappe makes the move to Real Madrid

Redknapp says he's still not close to Messi or CR7

Backs Kane for Euros' Player of the Tournament Article continues below