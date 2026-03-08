Kylian Mbappe targeting shock return from injury against Man City as Real Madrid refuse to rule out early return

Mbappe now has just two key training sessions - scheduled for Monday and Tuesday - to demonstrate that his knee can withstand the intensity of a high-stakes meeting with Guardiola’s side. The player’s personal desire to feature in the game has never been in doubt, but the technical staff must decide if the risk of a setback outweighs the reward of starting their primary goal threat. The medical department at the club's Valdebebas training complex will spend the coming hours gauging the exact state of his recovery.

The situation is being monitored with intense scrutiny by both the fans and the coaching staff, given Mbappe’s status as the focal point of the Madrid attack. There is a sense of cautious optimism following the reports of his "positive evolution" during his stay in France, but the sheer lack of time before kick-off on Wednesday remains the biggest obstacle. A decision is likely to be made following the final pre-match training session on Tuesday evening.