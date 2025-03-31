Can Kylian Mbappe become Real Madrid royalty? Carlo Ancelotti backs attacker to emulate Cristiano Ronaldo's legacy at Santiago Bernabeu after French superstar matched CR7 goal record
Carlo Ancelotti believes Kylian Mbappe can emulate Cristiano Ronaldo's legacy at Real Madrid after the French superstar matched CR7's goal record.
- Mbappe could surpass Ronaldo in his debut season
- French star aims to break all-time club record
- Ancelotti believes Mbappe can go the distance