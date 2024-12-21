Kylian Mbappe realises Real Madrid co-star Luka Modric has more major titles to his name than his own age in hilarious dressing room moment after Intercontinental Cup triumph L. Modric K. Mbappe Real Madrid LaLiga

Kylian Mbappe was left astonished to realise that his Real Madrid co-star Luka Modric has more major titles to his name than his own age.