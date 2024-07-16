When will Kylian Mbappe make his Real Madrid debut? Los Blancos' new Galactico sets optimistic target as he gives update on broken nose after Euro 2024 exploits with France
Kylian Mbappe has set his sights on making his Real Madrid debut in the UEFA Super Cup against Atalanta, while issuing an update on his nose injury.
- Mbappe signs for Real Madrid in June
- Reveals when he could make club debut
- Issues update on his broken nose