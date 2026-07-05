‘Ugly football’ - Kylian Mbappe hits out at Paraguay’s ‘dirty’ tactics after firing France into the World Cup quarter-finals with his seventh goal of the tournament

Mbappe was the hero once again for Les Bleus, navigating a scorching afternoon in Philadelphia to notch his seventh goal of the tournament. His 70th-minute penalty was enough to separate the sides and move him level with Lionel Messi in the Golden Boot race. Despite the extreme heat and a barrage of physical challenges, the French captain remained composed, later suggesting that teams expecting a soft touch from the 2018 winners are mistaken.

"We knew what kind of match we were going to have," Mbappe said. "We can also get our hands dirty, we know how to do it. We know how to play ugly football. Guess they were thinking we were going to show up in tuxedos, but we were ready."