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Adhe Makayasa

Kylian Mbappe misses France training as flu symptoms sideline Real Madrid star ahead of Nations League

K. Mbappe
France
UEFA Nations League A
Real Madrid
LaLiga

France captain Kylian Mbappe has been ruled out of group training at Clairefontaine after suffering from flu symptoms ahead of the Nations League. The Real Madrid forward remained indoors during preparations, posing an early selection test for new manager Zinedine Zidane as Les Bleus gear up for challenging consecutive away trips against Turkey and Belgium.

  • Captain sidelined at Clairefontaine base

    Disruption hit the French national team's training base on the outskirts of Paris after Mbappe was unable to participate in Tuesday's pitch session due to flu. According to official team reports, the minor illness prevented the captain from joining his team-mates outside, confining him to indoor work. The setback comes at an inconvenient time for the 27-year-old forward as he prepares to lead his country into an important new chapter.

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  • imago-sport-1083668457.jpgAnadolu Agency

    New era begins under Zidane

    This training camp marks the first significant test for Zidane since taking charge of Les Bleus following the 2026 World Cup. Although blessed with a star-studded squad, the absence of Mbappe, the all-time leading World Cup goalscorer with 22 goals, temporarily complicates the manager's tactical preparations. Despite the disruption, the rest of the group continued their outdoor drills as they familiarised themselves with their new coach's methods.

  • Demanding Nations League schedule looms

    France face a congested calendar over the coming fortnight, beginning with a testing trip to Turkey on Friday September 25 before travelling to Belgium three days later. The demanding run continues on home soil against Italy on October 2, followed by another meeting with Belgium on October 5. With four quick-fire fixtures set to test squad depth, the Clairefontaine medical staff are working to ensure their talisman is available.

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  • imago-sport-1078310077.jpgPRESSE SPORTS

    Les Bleus await recovery update

    Attention within the camp now turns to the captain's recovery timeline as the squad prepare to depart Clairefontaine. Given that flu is a routine seasonal illness, the medical team expect Mbappe to rejoin full training once his symptoms clear. A final decision on whether he will start or be preserved for later matches will be made closer to kick-off in Turkey.

UEFA Nations League A
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Turkiye
TUR
France crest
France
FRA
LaLiga
Real Madrid crest
Real Madrid
RMA
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Villarreal
VIL