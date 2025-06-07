'I've been through problems too' - Kylian Mbappe insists he has no hard feelings over PSG's Champions League triumph and claims he was right to leave for Real Madrid
Kylian Mbappe was not bothered by the Champions League triumph of his former side PSG, insisting that he doesn't regret joining Real Madrid last year.
- PSG won UCL in first season without Mbappe
- Frenchman happy his former side won the coveted trophy
- Assured that he has no regrets leaving the Ligue 1 giants