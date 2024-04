Kylian Mbappe broke a barren run by scoring the winning goal as PSG held off Rennes with a 1-0 win in the Coupe de France semi-final.

Article continues below Article continues below Article continues below Article continues below Mbappe opened scoring in first half after missed penalty

Played all 90 minutes after controversial substitution at the weekend

Parisians will play Lyon in Coupe de France final