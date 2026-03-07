Real Madrid star Kylian Mbappe 'spotted' cosying up to Spanish actress Ester Exposito in Paris as romance rumours intensify

While his Real Madrid team-mates were battling for points in La Liga, Mbappe was reportedly seen enjoying the sights of Paris alongside Spanish screen star Ester. The French international is currently recovering from a complex knee sprain, but his off-field activities have quickly become the talk of both Madrid and the fashion capital.

Social media went into overdrive after images surfaced from the account AQABABE, appearing to show the pair cosying up. Despite the grainy nature of the footage, the sightings have added significant weight to the ongoing speculation regarding their relationship status.