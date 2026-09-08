Kylian Mbappe equals Raul's Champions League goal record as Real Madrid beat Inter

Mbappe moved up the all-time Champions League scoring charts as Madrid secured a 2-1 victory over Inter. The France captain opened the scoring with a clinical 14th-minute finish from just inside the box.

Mourinho’s side doubled their advantage just nine minutes later following a defensive disaster from the visitors. Inter goalkeeper Josep Martinez lost possession after a back pass from Benjamin Pavard, allowing Federico Valverde to tap the ball over the line.

The Nerazzurri pushed hard to get back into the match but fell just short at the Santiago Bernabeu. Carlos Augusto swept home a 77th-minute strike to set up a grandstand finish, but Los Blancos held on for the win.