Will Kylian Mbappe miss El Clasico? Real Madrid boss Jose Mourinho makes huge injury decision

Mbappe has enjoyed a truly sensational start to the new campaign, but his brilliant early momentum has been halted by an untimely knee injury. The French forward has been in devastatingly prolific form for Madrid in Liga, swiftly racking up an impressive tally of seven goals and two assists.

However, his progress was interrupted during the recent international break. Mbappe sustained a knee problem shortly after scoring the decisive winning goal for France in a hard-fought 1-0 victory over Turkey. Consequently, he was forced to abandon the national team camp prematurely. The forward immediately travelled back to the Spanish capital to commence his rehabilitation programme alongside the club's dedicated medical personnel.