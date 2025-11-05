Kylian Mbappe to appear in court to begin legal battle with PSG over €55m in unpaid wages for Real Madrid forward

According to RMC Sport, Mbappe and PSG are heading for a courtroom showdown later this month. The Madrid forward and his former club have been summoned to appear before the Paris labor court on November 17, as part of an ongoing dispute surrounding unpaid salary and bonuses from the final months of his PSG contract.

The 26-year-old is seeking to have his fixed-term contract reclassified as a permanent one - a move that could strengthen his legal position in reclaiming unpaid dues. The case will be heard before the “miscellaneous activities” section of the court, marking the latest twist in a strained relationship between Mbappe and his former employers.

The Los Blancos star claims Les Parisiens still owe him €55m (£47m/$64m) in unpaid wages, signing bonuses, and ethical payments from his previous deal, which expired in 2024. The case highlights lingering financial and personal tension between the two parties, long after Mbappe’s high-profile departure to Spain.