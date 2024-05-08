'Kylian is very intelligent' - PSG told Mbappe wants Real Madrid transfer to 'improve his career' as Ruud van Nistelrooy explains how World Cup winner will fit into Carlo Ancelotti's system
Paris Saint-Germain have been told Kylian Mbappe wants to join Real Madrid to "improve his career" by former Blancos star Ruud van Nistelrooy.
- Mbappe expected to join Madrid
- Van Nistelrooy backs Frenchman to succeed in Spain
- Believes Madrid can dominate with Mbappe's inclusion