Kyle Walker's wife Annie Kilner set for court after speeding in £100k car months after narrowly avoiding driving ban
Driving ban avoided after previous offence
In June 2024, Kilner was stopped by a patrol car at traffic lights in Alderley Edge in Cheshire, accused of being 'behind the wheel while not being in control'. Public prosecutor Michael O’Kane later said of the police officer who saw the offence in question: "As he was waiting, a car passed the vehicle, a black Mercedes people carrier EQV 300. He observed the driver, Miss Kilner, had her mobile phone in her left hand with the other hand on the steering wheel. The officer then pursued and stopped the vehicle and engaged in conversation with the defendant. She said, 'My kids are at padel' and that she was late."
Kilner initially pleaded not guilty but later agreed to a charge of not having proper control of her vehicle, rather than driving while using a mobile phone. She was handed three penalty points and ordered to pay £677 in fines and costs. She already has six points on her license and the fresh three points took her total to nine points.
Kilner charged with speeding
According to The Sun, just months after avoiding a driving ban, Walker's wife has once again been charged with a new driving offence as Kilner has been accused of driving at 64mph on a 50mph road in her £100,000 Land Rover on May 18, close to the Manchester airport. The mother of four did not attend the hearing at Crewe Magistrates' Court on Tuesday but was represented by barrister Nick Ross. He told the court that the 33-year-old denied the offence and called for it to be thrown out on the grounds that there were 'gaps and failings' in the prosecution’s case.
For now, there is relief for Kilner as the case has been adjourned until March 17, 2026, when a trial will take place at Chester Magistrates' Court. If found guilty, Kilner will be banned from driving under the totting up procedure.
Walker's new life at Burnley
After spending the second half of the 2024-25 season on loan at AC Milan in the Serie A, Walker returned to England in the summer, reuniting with his family. However, his time at Etihad Stadium was up, despite him having a valid contract until 2026 as he no longer fitted in Pep Guardiola's plans. Eventually, the full-back was sold to newly promoted Premier League club Burnley for £5million ($6.6m).
Under Scott Parker, a former team-mate from their time together at Tottenham Hotspur, Walker is getting regular time and has featured in the Burnley starting lineup in all of their nine Premier League matches thus far. The Clarets are currently 16th in the English top-flight with three wins and 10 points.
Walker's love triangle: Goodman moving on
Walker's ex-partner Lauryn Goodman has moved on from the English defender after she went on a date with British tennis star Jack Draper, according to a report from The Sun. The reality TV personality, who shares two children with Walker, met the 23-year-old sportsman on celebrity dating app Raya, months after the 35-year-old footballer reunited with his wife Kilner. The report added that the influencer was seen in Wandsworth on a coffee date with Britain's No.1 Tennis player in September.
Walker endured a high-profile split from Kilner after it emerged he had fathered a second child with Goodman during their on-and-off relationship. But the Burnley defender has since moved back in with Kilner at their Cheshire home to rebuild their marriage.
