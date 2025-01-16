Crystal Palace FC v Manchester City FC - Premier LeagueGetty Images Sport
Aditya Gokhale

'Check your sources' - Kyle Walker hits back at claims he 'failed to show up' for Man City's draw with Brentford after requesting to leave Pep Guardiola's side for new challenge - as talks with AC Milan and Inter continue

K. WalkerManchester CityPremier LeagueAC MilanInterSerie A

Kyle Walker has hit back at critics online claiming he "failed to show up" for Manchester City's draw with Brentford, as a move to Italy nears.

Article continues below

Article continues below

Article continues below

Article continues below
  • Walker left out of Brentford clash
  • Fans criticize the Man City captain
  • Walker shoots back at the claims
Follow GOAL on WhatsApp! 🟢📱