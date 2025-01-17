Manchester City FC v Fulham FC - Premier LeagueGetty Images Sport
Adam Drury

Kyle Walker's suitors want 'cut-price deal' due to Pep Guardiola's public comments on Man City captain

Manchester City

Clubs interested in signing Manchester City captain Kyle Walker want to strike a cheap deal after Pep Guardiola admitted the player wants to leave.

  • Kyle Walker wants to leave Man City
  • Suitors surprised Guardiola announced it publicly
  • They hope to sign him for bargain price
