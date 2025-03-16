Is KSI vs Wayne Bridge back on?! Boxing promoter reveals YouTuber apologised to ex-Chelsea star over John Terry jibe and is hopeful of 'moving on'
Wayne Bridge and KSI could still lock horns in a boxing ring after YouTuber apologised to the ex-England international over his John Terry jibe.
Article continues below
Article continues below
Article continues below
- Bridge and KSI could finally compete in a boxing match
- Ex-Chelsea star pulled out of fight after Terry jibe
- Apology made reveals promoter