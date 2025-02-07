'He’s not got any sense of danger' - Kobbie Mainoo warned he is missing one aspect of his game as Graeme Souness names surprising England youngster with 'better understanding' than Man Utd star
Kobbie Mainoo has been told to improve defensively as Graeme Souness names an England star with a "better understanding" of that part of the game.
Article continues below
Article continues below
Article continues below
- Amorim says Mainoo has struggled defensively
- Souness weighs in on Man Utd star
- Says another England man is better in that role