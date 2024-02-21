'Knock them off their perch!' - Sir Jim Ratcliffe channels Sir Alex Ferguson in threat to rivals Liverpool & Man City...but new Man Utd shareholder risks fan wrath by defending Glazers
Manchester United minority investor Sir Jim Ratcliffe has echoed Sir Alex Ferguson by vowing to knock Liverpool and Manchester City "off their perch".
- Ratcliffe wants United to chase down City & Liverpool
- But says it will take three years to win another title
- Also defended the unpopular Glazer family