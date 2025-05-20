Man City's GOAT: Kevin De Bruyne's top 10 moments as brilliant Belgian prepares for final Etihad appearance

The playmaker will make his final home appearance for the club against Bournemouth on Tuesday after a dominant decade in blue

'Oh, Kevin De Bruyne' - to the tune of The White Stripes' smash hit 'Seven Nation Army' - has been the soundtrack of the Etihad Stadium for the last decade. But Tuesday's game against Bournemouth will be the last time it is heard, at least when the player is in the ground and wearing a blue shirt.

City still have a lot of work to do against Andoni Iraola's side to ensure they go into their final game of the season at Fulham with Champions League qualification in their own hands, and yet their mission to earn the three points and finish in the top five is still taking a back seat compared to the tributes planned for De Bruyne, who is leaving City after 10 glorious and unforgettable years.

De Bruyne became City's most expensive player when he signed from Wolfsburg in 2015 for £55 million ($73m), and at the time he was the second-most expensive signing in English football behind Angel de Maria. Needless to say, he has more than paid it off, especially compared to Di Maria's forgettable season at Old Trafford.

"Kevin will get what he deserves. That is the best compliment for his incredible trajectory," Pep Guardiola said ahead of what is sure to be an emotional night in east Manchester. "What he has done with other legends in the club, it would not have been possible since Sheikh Mansour took over the club to reach another level."

De Bruyne has scored 108 goals for City and set up another 177. He has lifted 18 trophies and he will no doubt be hurting about the fact he could not make it 19 in the FA Cup final against Crystal Palace. But most of all he will be remembered as the best player in the club's history. Yaya Toure, David Silva, Vincent Kompany and Sergio Aguero all played significant roles in putting City on the map as a global force, paving the way towards their dominance of the Premier League. But no one can compete with De Bruyne when it comes to consistency and breathless moments.

Ahead of 'King Kev's' last stand in front of his own fans, GOAL pays tribute by ranking his top 10 Man City moments...