Kevin De Bruyne slammed by ex-England and Italy manager after playmaker revealed he's happy Antonio Conte left Napoli

In a heated reaction to recent comments from the Napoli midfielder, Capello did not hold back in his assessment of the player's attitude. Speaking to Sky Sport Italia, the former England and Real Madrid manager suggested that the Belgian's complaints about tactical systems were a way of avoiding personal responsibility for a difficult campaign.

"People always blame others; they need to take a good look in the mirror. Did he really join a team expecting them to change their entire playing system just for him? I think Conte had the best interests of the team in mind with his tactical choices. I respect De Bruyne a lot, but he should have examined his own conscience before speaking," Capello stated.