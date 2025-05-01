Kenan Yildiz salary: How much does Juventus star earn per week and annually in Serie A?

Everything you need to know about Kenan Yildiz's salary details playing for Juventus

Turkish youngster Kenan Yildiz made his breakthrough in the Juventus first team in 2023, having previously played for Juventus Next Gen, which serves as the club's reserve and youth team. Before that, Yildiz spent ten years at Bayern Munich's academy in Germany.

Just ten days after making his first-team debut with Juve, Yildiz signed a four-year contract extension with the club at just 18 years of age.

Although not one of the top earners, Yildiz receives a substantial salary at the Allianz Stadium, especially considering his young age.

Article continues below

But exactly how much does the youngster earn?

GOAL delved into the numbers with Capology and found out!

*Salaries are gross