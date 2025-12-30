(C)Getty Images
Kazuyoshi Miura to play beyond 59th birthday as Japan legend signs for new club
Passion that refuses to fade
Miura has insisted that his love for the game remains the fuel that drives him forward. Preparing for what will be his 41st season as a professional footballer, the veteran made it clear that the fire still burns.
"My passion for football hasn't changed, no matter how old I get," he said. "I'm very grateful to be given this opportunity. I promise I will play with everything I have to make a contribution. Let's make history together!"
Nicknamed ‘King Kazu’ in his homeland, Miura’s journey began far from Japan. He started his professional career with Santos in 1986, immersing himself in Brazilian football culture at a time when few Japanese players ventured abroad. Miura would go on to play club football in Italy, Croatia and Australia, building a global resume long before such moves became commonplace for Asian players.
Recent struggles and renewed resolve
Since 2005, Miura has been registered with Yokohama FC, although his time there has largely been spent on loan. This latest switch to Fukushima United marks his fourth loan move since 2022. Last season, Miura spent time on loan at fourth-tier Atletico Suzuka, where minutes were limited. He made seven appearances, totalling just 69 minutes, and did not find the net.
Miura's international legacy
Miura scored 55 goals in 89 appearances for Japan, establishing himself as one of the country’s most recognisable footballing figures. His last cap came in 2000, two years after he failed to make the cut in Japan’s squad for their first-ever World Cup finals. Since then, he has even represented his country in futsal, earning six appearances alongside his enduring club career.
Looking ahead to a fresh start at 59
Setbacks have rarely discouraged him. After relegation to Japan’s regional leagues, Miura spoke about his readiness to "take on a new challenge", a mindset that has once again shaped his next move. Fukushima United, who finished 10th in the 20-team third division last season, offer a fresh environment and a new chapter.
