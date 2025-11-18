Getty Images Sport
Karim Benzema heading back to Real Madrid? Striker says Bernabeu return 'could happen' as he puts Al-Ittihad future in doubt
Benzema enjoying life at Al-Ittihad
Benzema has been having the time of his life in Saudi Arabia after achieving everything there was to achieve at club level following a glorious 14-year spell with Real Madrid. Signed on a three-year contract in 2023, Benzema has delivered success to Al-Ittihad while also becoming one of the pioneers of Saudi Arabian football. He fired Al-Ittihad to a domestic double last season, as his 25 goals across competitions helped the Tigers claim the Saudi Pro League and King's Cup titles.
Since leaving Europe, Benzema has scored 46 goals in 75 games, and still looks in great form. His goal scoring numbers are on par with what he produced in his final few years at the Santiago Bernabeu. However, with the Frenchman into the final seven months of his deal in Jeddah, his future has become a topic of hot debate.
In a recent interview, the 37-year-old opened up on his future, where he addressed a possible return to Los Blancos.
Benzema open to Real Madrid return, but only on one condition
Speaking to AS, the French forward was asked if he imagined Real Madrid calling him for a possible reunion. He gave a pretty straightforward response, claiming that it could be possible as long as Madrid president Florentino Perez is at the club.
"Why? (Laughs). He's someone I can never say no to. Florentino is special," he acknowledged. "If Florentino is still there, it could happen, it could happen. I talk to him and it's possible. I'm a Real Madrid fan. I feel it in my soul. Madrid is still my city, I feel like a Real Madrid fan and a Madrileno. We'll see what happens. If he's there…"
He added: "It will always be my team. I still watch the games whenever I can. It's the best club in the world. It always has been and it always will be. It's a team with a lot of potential that I think can do more than it's doing right now."
Benzema: A bona fide Real Madrid legend
Benzema's Madrid career began in the summer of 2009, when he was signed from Lyon. The Frenchman created history and broke several records at Madrid. He is one of the most decorated players in the club's history, winning 25 titles, which includes five Champions Leagues and four La Liga titles.
Benzema stands in fifth position as far as all-time Real Madrid appearances are concerned; the striker played in 648 games for the club and is the non-Spanish player with the highest appearances for the 15-time European champions. Not just that, he is also the second-highest goal scorer in Madrid's history, scoring a whopping 354 goals. No other player has had more assists for Madrid than Benzema's 165. His illustrious career in the Spanish capital culminated in him winning the Ballon d'Or in 2022.
What does the future hold for Benzema?
As things stand, Benzema's future in Saudi Arabia continues to be clouded in uncertainty. With his contract expiring at the end of this season, there's no news about a possible extension. However, Benzema has confirmed that he will continue playing for two more years.
"For the moment, I'm very happy here; they show me a lot of affection," he said. "Players, fans, coach, people who work here… I watch Real Madrid matches. I watch the Champions League and imagine what's next. The Champions League is magical. My contract here is nearing its end, that's true. I still can't say whether I'll stay or leave; it depends on many things. I'll be 38 in December. I see myself playing football for another two years. Physically, I'm fine, I work hard, and I'm playing football. I love football; I enjoy it. We'll see what happens, what the club thinks. I like to talk face-to-face and see what they think."
Benzema also hinted that a return to Europe cannot be ruled out, revealing that he has several offers from European outfits.
"The best thing for me is to continue here, but also not just stay for the sake of staying for a year or two," he added. "I can't do that. I think the level of football in the Saudi league is getting better and better. I've been here for three years now, and it keeps getting better and better. It's true that I have offers from Europe. I have to look at everything, choose wisely, and see where I feel comfortable, without forgetting that I feel good here and receive affection from everyone. But we'll see. They ask me for things, and I give them things. Everything's fifty-fifty, but there are things happening. I'm not going to quit football and stop competing in six months."
