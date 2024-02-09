Kalvin Phillips admits to feeling 'useless' and 'sad' at Man City before making West Ham switch

Kalvin Phillips has candidly admitted to feeling "useless" and "sad" at Manchester City but remains enthusiastic about his new venture at West Ham.

  • Phillips failed to find his feet at Etihad
  • Joined West Ham on loan in January
  • Was frustrated as a bench warmer at City

