Kai Havertz Arsenal 2023-24Getty Images
Ritabrata Banerjee

'I clearly see myself' - Kai Havertz makes Erling Haaland and Harry Kane comparison as he bids to become Arsenal's No.9

Kai HavertzArsenalErling HaalandHarry KaneGermany

Kai Havertz claimed he is ready to be the first-choice number 9 at both Arsenal and Germany after an impressive debut season at Emirates Stadium.

  • Havertz ready to play as No.9 for Arsenal and Germany
  • Drew comparisons with Haaland and Kane
  • Scored 14 goals in debut campaign with the Gunners
