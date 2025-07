Juventus have revived their interest in Feyenoord centre-back David Hancko as a potential defensive reinforcement as they try to fend off Al-Nassr.

Article continues below Article continues below Article continues below Article continues below Juventus revisit interest in David Hancko

Al-Nassr also pushing for Feyenoord centre-back

Hancko previously played in Serie A with Fiorentina Follow GOAL on WhatsApp! 🟢📱