Juventus most expensive signings - How Old Lady splashed €2.3 billion on incoming transfers

Juventus have not hesitated to spend big over the last two decades or so if they felt the occasion was right

Juventus are arguably one of the most successful teams around in the game and they have had some absolute superstars representing them on the pitch.

Just think about players such as Michel Platini, Zinedine Zidane, Pavel Nedved and Gonzalo Higuain to name just a few.

Most of these high-profile names started their careers elsewhere and Juventus had to open up the cheque book to get their men.

It all started back in 2001 when they signed Gianluigi Buffon by shelling out a world record €52.88 million transfer fee for a goalkeeper!

And of course, no one can forget their blockbuster transfer of Cristiano Ronaldo in 2018 for €117m.

There have been many more high-profile transfers, though, so let's take a look at their dealings in the 21st century and their most expensive moves.

Juventus most expensive transfers by season

Season Most expensive signing Fee Total spending 2022/23 Bremer €41M/£36.90M €102.40M/£92.16M 2021/22 Dusan Vlahovic €81.60M/£73.44M €126.50M/£113.85M 2020/21 Arthur Melo €76M/£68.40M €155.31M/£139.78M 2019/20 Matthijs de Ligt €85.50M/£76.95M €230.50M/£207.45M 2018/19 Cristiano Ronaldo €117M/£105.30M €263.20M/£236.88M 2017/18 Federico Bernardeschi €40M/£36M €177.60M/£159.84M 2016/17 Gonzalo Higuain €90M/£81M €176.93M/£153.20M 2015/16 Paulo Dybala €41M/£36.90M €185.50M/£166.95M 2014/15 Alvaro Morata €20M/£18M €59.30M/£53.37M 2013/14 Angelo Ogbonna €15M/£13.50M €45.50M/£40.95M 2012/13 Kwadwo Asamoah €18M/£16.20M €72.80M/£65.52M 2011/12 Alessandro Matri €15.50M/£13.95M €101.83M/£91.65M 2010/11 Leonardo Bonucci €15.50M/£13.95M €59.27M/£53.34M 2009/10 Diego €27M/£24.30M €59.30M/£53.37M 2008/09 Amauri €22.80M/£20.52M €40.50M/£36.45M 2007/08 Tiago Mendes €13M/£11.70M €69.45M/£62.51M 2006/07 Jean-Alain Boumsong €4M/£3.60M €4M/£3.60M 2005/06 Patrick Vieira €20M/£18M €30.39M/£27.35M 2004/05 Emerson €28M/£25.20M €71.12M/£64.01M 2003/04 Marco Di Vaio €14M/£12.60M €35.79M/£32.21M 2002/03 Manuele Blasi €17.70M/£15.93M €40.70M/£36.63M 2001/02 Gianluigi Buffon €52.88M/£47.60M €180.04M/£162.03M 2000/01 David Trezeguet €23.24M/£20.92M €31.98M/£28.78M TOTAL €2.31B/£2.08B

*All figures are taken from Transfermarkt.

Juventus top 10 most expensive player signings