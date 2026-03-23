Juventus: Locatelli was devastated – messages from his teammates and Spalletti

These are bitter moments for Manuel Locatelli following the 1-1 draw between Juventus and Sassuolo: the Bianconeri captain missed a decisive penalty in the closing stages, costing his side two crucial points in the race for Champions League qualification.





The midfielder immediately took responsibility for the mistake: confident in his decision at the time, he was then deeply shaken at having squandered a decisive opportunity. “He was devastated by the result,” reports Tuttosport, precisely because he was aware of having squandered a monumental opportunity. For Juve’s number 5, Sunday was spent in silence, away from social media — where criticism was not in short supply — and with his family.



