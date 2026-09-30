Getty Images Sport
Juventus launch massive €250m financial rescue plan as Exor prepares immediate cash injection
Huge financial boost proposed
Juventus are preparing for a significant financial restructuring after proposing a massive share capital increase of up to €250m, according to their financial statements. This ambitious move is designed to inject vital funds into the club, ensuring they can secure their long-term future and maintain their status among Europe's elite.
Majority shareholders Exor are actively leading the charge to stabilise the financial situation in Turin. The holding company has already stepped up with an immediate payment of €60m towards the future increase, counting as an advance on their own share, to strengthen the club's equity position while the wider process runs its course.
- AFP
Exor's unwavering commitment
The Juventus board of directors will formally ask shareholders to grant a mandate at an upcoming meeting on November 3. This mandate, proposed under Article 2443 of the Italian Civil Code, would allow for a paid-in capital increase in one or more tranches up to the €250m maximum, including any premium.
Exor, who currently hold a dominant 65.4 per cent stake in the club, have thrown their full support behind the operation up to full coverage. They have promised to subscribe their pro-rata portion in full and confirmed a willingness to underwrite any remaining shares that are not taken up by other investors or third parties.
Funding the Allianz Stadium
This enormous fresh injection of cash is viewed as absolutely essential for maintaining the club's sporting competitiveness on the pitch. Off the pitch, the funds have been specifically earmarked for potential upgrades to strategic real estate, with modernising the Allianz Stadium remaining a primary focus for the boardroom hierarchy.
Furthermore, the substantial capital increase will aid global brand development and ensure Bianconeri remain strictly compliant with stringent UEFA and FIGC financial parameters. The immediate requirements for the current financial year and the next are estimated to consume roughly 45 to 50 per cent of the new mandate’s total value.
- AFP
Rebuilding the balance sheet
The club's consolidated equity stood at just €11.5m at the end of June 2026, representing a concerning drop from the previous figure of €13.2m. The absolute necessity of this €250m operation is further underlined by the fact it follows on the heels of a €97.8m capital increase completed in November 2025.
By exercising this new financial mandate by the end of 2026, market conditions permitting, Juve aim to definitively steady the ship and build a sustainable, competitive platform for the years ahead.
Add as preferred source on Google
ENJOYED THIS STORY?
Add GOAL.com as a preferred source on Google to see more of our reporting