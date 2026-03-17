Juventus have their sights set on Koné

Juventus are looking to strengthen their midfield and have set their sights on Ismael Koné. According to Tuttosport, the Bianconeri have already sent a scout to the Mapei Stadium to watch him closely, a sign of genuine interest ahead of the summer transfer window, where Luciano Spalletti’s demands are driving the need for new signings.

The 23-year-old Sassuolo player is establishing himself as one of the most complete players of the season: 27 appearances, 5 goals and over 2,100 minutes played, with the ability to cover multiple roles in midfield thanks to his technical quality and dynamism. His profile is set to rise further with the World Cup, where he will be a key player for Canada under Jesse Marsch.