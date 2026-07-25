AFP
Juventus consider move for PSG goalkeeper Lucas Chevalier just a year after signing for French giants
Juventus widen search for new goalkeeper
Goalkeeper business looks set to dominate the closing weeks of Juventus's transfer window. Having failed to be convinced by Michele Di Gregorio, the Turin club are casting their net wider in search of a new number one, with Chevalier the latest name to enter the conversation, according to Foot Mercato. That interest sits alongside ongoing pursuits of Emiliano Martinez and Guglielmo Vicario – two targets that have so far proved far from straightforward for sporting director Frederic Massara to bring to fruition.
At 24, Chevalier still has four years remaining on his current deal in Paris, tied down until 2030 - indicating that Juventus might need to stump up a large fee should they push ahead with a serious approach.
- AFP
Transfer battle looms for Japanese star
The pursuit of Chevalier is complicated by the fact that both Juventus and PSG are simultaneously tracking Parma goalkeeper Zion Suzuki. The Japanese international has impressed in Serie A, leading to a potential collision course between the two European giants in the transfer market. This shared interest could create a domino effect; if PSG successfully land Suzuki, it may pave the way for Chevalier’s departure to Turin, though competition for the Parma man remains unpredictable.
Contrasting debut season in Paris
Chevalier's potential departure comes just a year after he completed a marquee move to PSG from Lille for a fee of €40 million in the summer of 2025, in what has ultimately proved to be a highly mixed opening campaign in the French capital. The young keeper entered the club with the explicit tag of a future number one but struggled to maintain his momentum.
Over the course of the gruelling season, the Frenchman gradually lost his starting place to Russian international Matvey Safonov. His structural situation was further complicated by a poorly timed injury sustained shortly before the World Cup, which kept him out of competitive action for several weeks and ultimately prevented him from taking part in the tournament altogether.
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Juventus's busy summer under Spalletti
Juventus's search for reinforcements has extended well beyond the goalkeeper position this summer, with their attacking rebuild taking on several shapes in recent weeks. Notably, Manchester United forward Joshua Zirkzee has reportedly given his initial approval to a loan move back to Serie A, according to La Gazzetta dello Sport. New football director Ricky Massara, who previously tried to sign the Dutchman for Roma, is said to be driving the interest, even though Zirkzee has struggled for regular football in England, managing just 19 starts across 68 appearances in the Premier League.
Alongside the Zirkzee talks, Juventus CEO Giovanni Carnevali is working to finalise a deal for PSG's Randal Kolo Muani, though the two clubs remain roughly €10 million apart, with Carnevali's €40 million offer falling short of PSG's demands.
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